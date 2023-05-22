Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,517 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

