United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Price Performance

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

Shares of URI opened at $350.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

