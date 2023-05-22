Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.15.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

