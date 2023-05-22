Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 55.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after buying an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYY opened at $73.13 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

