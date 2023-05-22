Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 39,445 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after buying an additional 322,894 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 926,697 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 102,371 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,581 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

