Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 60,099 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $251,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,054,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,490,000 after acquiring an additional 142,651 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 165,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 641,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

JPM stock opened at $139.18 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

