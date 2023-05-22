Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock worth $6,626,199 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $52.55 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

