Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 63,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,872,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 86,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,054,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,490,000 after purchasing an additional 142,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $139.83 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $408.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

