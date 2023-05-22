Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,217 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 117,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ResMed by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 339,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $223.64 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.85 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

