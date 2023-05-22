Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $303.74 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,884,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,919 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $303,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $144.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.19 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.