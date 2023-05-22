Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $273.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Progressive worth $273,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.13.

Progressive stock opened at $135.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.