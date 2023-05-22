Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

