RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

