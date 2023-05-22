RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $125.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
