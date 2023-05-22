Lwmg LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $412.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

