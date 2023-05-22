Laffer Tengler Investments Has $303,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Amgen were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $224.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.00. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.44 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

