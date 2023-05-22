Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.95% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $158,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,413,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $432.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

