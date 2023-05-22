913 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,062,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 192,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $229.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

