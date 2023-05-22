Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $234,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after purchasing an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

