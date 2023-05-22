Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

