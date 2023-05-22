PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

