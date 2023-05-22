Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $245.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.81 and its 200 day moving average is $228.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

