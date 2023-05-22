Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,284 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

