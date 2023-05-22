Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1,000.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $117.41 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $109.05 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

