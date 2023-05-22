Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $868,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $64.63 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

