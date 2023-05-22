Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 796 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,569,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 533,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,246,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $254.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.40 and a 200 day moving average of $231.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

