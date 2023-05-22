Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.88 Million in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,857 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,760,000 after buying an additional 197,554 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in THOR Industries by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO stock opened at $80.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.