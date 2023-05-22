Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 1,512 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.06.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

