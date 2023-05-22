Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 38,651 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TPR opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

