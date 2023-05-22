Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,387 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SLM worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SLM by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SLM by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SLM opened at $15.30 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

