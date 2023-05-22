Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,904 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $160.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.57.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,140 shares of company stock worth $1,544,313. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

