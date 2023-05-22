Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 129.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Textron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 3.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

