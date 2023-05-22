ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

TGT opened at $151.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

