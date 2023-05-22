ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

