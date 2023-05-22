Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

