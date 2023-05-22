Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $144.67 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.09% of Integra LifeSciences worth $144,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $50.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.