Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Position Trimmed by Cim LLC

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,651,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,511,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,219,524.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $130.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

