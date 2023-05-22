Cim LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

