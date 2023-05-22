Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $204,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.16. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

