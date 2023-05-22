Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 424 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.13.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $149.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $108.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $152.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

