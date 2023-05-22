LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

