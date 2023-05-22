PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

