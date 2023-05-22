Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess Stock Performance

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $133.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

