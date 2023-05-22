Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $114.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

