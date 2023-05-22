abrdn plc Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Shares of REG opened at $57.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

