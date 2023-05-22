Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 801.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 135,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalent by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Stock Up 15.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of CTLT opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

