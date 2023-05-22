Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588,251 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

