NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s current price.

NEP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE:NEP opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

