Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

