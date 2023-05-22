Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 256.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,465,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $190.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

