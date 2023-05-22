Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,501,000 after buying an additional 92,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,216,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,428,000 after buying an additional 236,270 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,179,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,238,000 after buying an additional 185,411 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $351.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

